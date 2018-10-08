Plans drawn up for Halloween celebration events across Doncaster town centre

Plans have been drawn up to celebrate Halloween in Doncaster town centre – and proposals for Christmas are close behind

Officials are hoping to draw up a programme of events taking place on the nearest Saturday to Halloween to create a buzz in the town centre around the date.

Halloween activities at Lakeside Doncaster last year. Pictured is Kelly Foxwell.'Byline: 'Chris Etchells

It would involve printing a map of themed events in the town centre, with a total of 13 expected to be going on.

The venues would organise their own themed events, and a number of businesses have already signed up. Shoppers would be able to tour around the different venues, with their maps.

Proposals have been drawn up for a similar project around Christmas, with 25 events targeted for a programme of activities based on an advent calendar, with one taking places each day in December.

Doncaster’s destination marketing and events officer, Jenny Dewsnap, said: “It would be about 13 venues delivering a mini event in the town centre at Halloween.

“We would be producing a map, which would be showing 13 different venues.”

She said there were plans for a major Christmas event in the town centre in November, the time when the Christmas lights switch on his usually held, although no details are yet released about that.

Ms Dewsnap added: “From December 1 to December 24, we’re looking to have a businesses to get involved for each day. There would be advent numbers associated with events at each of the shops, and we’ll be publicising the events, We want to have an ‘opening of the doors’ event every day.”