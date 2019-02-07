Plans for £22m redevelopment in Hull revealed

Plans for a £22m redevelopment of part of Hull are set to go before planning bosses.

The next phase of the regeneration of Hull’s Fruit Market is set to include a 55,000 sq ft new headquarters office for Arco, on e of Hull’s largest companies.

The development will also include a 350 space multi-storey car park, a further 28 residential units and some small retail/leisure units fronting Queen Street and Humber Street. The site between Blackfriargate and Humber Street is currently being used as a temporary car park.

Wykeland Beal, the joint venture company working with Hull City Council to rejuvenate the Fruit Market, has submitted the planning application.

The proposals would bring over 500 office, retail and leisure jobs to the regenerated waterfront area plus a large number of construction jobs.

Arco plans to relocate its headquarters to the Fruit Market from Waverley Street in Hull. Buildings on the existing Arco site are being purchased by Hull City Council, working with Highways England to support the A63 Castle Street improvement works.

Dominic Gibbons, Managing Director of Wykeland Group, speaking on behalf of Wykeland Beal, said: “We have been delighted to work closely with such an important Hull business to bring these proposals to the planning stage. These plans are hugely significant as they will secure the future of one of Hull’s leading privately-owned business within the city.

“As well as creating a state-of-the-art new home for Arco, this investment will be a major boost for the growing community of businesses in the revitalised Fruit Market area. The multi-storey car park is also much needed to support Arco and serve the ever-growing number of businesses in the Fruit Market and visitors to the area.”

David Evison, Managing Director of Arco, said: “Arco opened its first shop in the Fruit Market in 1893 and we’re delighted to be supporting the regeneration of Hull’s waterfront area with the relocation of our offices back to our original site.

“Not only are we committed to providing our colleagues with a 21st century workplace, but we continue to invest in Hull and are proud to play a part in the future vision for the Fruit Market.”

Councillor Daren Hale, Hull City Council portfolio holder for economic investment and regeneration, said: “Arco moving its headquarters and 500 staff to the Fruit Market will be a significant boost to the area and all the fantastic businesses that operate there.

“The relocation is a major part in our long-term vision for the city centre, key to both the regeneration and investment that continues to take place on the Fruit Market, as well as the vital A63 works.

“Arco is a nationally recognised and respected company with its foundations firmly in Hull. We are delighted that, with a commitment like this, it is showing that its future is also in the city.”