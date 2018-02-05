Plans for new park in Leeds city centre

WORK on a new city centre park for Leeds could begin as early as next year, the Yorkshire Evening Post can reveal.

The creation of a park in the heart of the city has been a long-standing element of the civic vision for the sprawling South Bank Leeds regeneration area.

And now a report to Leeds City Council’s executive board has outlined important new details about the proposals. Key points from the report include:

*The finished park would be around 3.5 hectares in size, with part of it running in an arc shape across the former Tetley brewery site;

*The section on the Tetley site would be “delivered and funded” by landowner Vastint UK as part of a wider development masterplan that includes up to 850 new homes;

*Council-owned land at Meadow Lane – near the Adelphi pub – would also be used in the creation of the park;

*A new footbridge could be built to provide a direct link between the park and green space in the thriving Sovereign Square area on the other side of the River Aire.

Construction work on the park could get under way in late 2019, with a programme of “phased implementation” planned over five years.

Coun Richard Lewis, the council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, told the YEP: “The new city centre park at the heart of the South Bank is a hugely exciting project.

“It will help make the city centre cleaner and greener, and it will be a welcoming new destination and attraction for the city in its own right, a place where people will want to live, work close to, visit and spend time.”

The plans will be considered by the executive board at a meeting taking place at Leeds Civic Hall tomorrow.

Covering a space the size of 250 football pitches, Leeds’s South Bank stretches along the southern side of the River Aire from Holbeck to Leeds Dock.