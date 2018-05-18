Plans revealed for Harrogate's £15 million DoubleTree by Hilton

The plans to transform Harrogate's Majestic Hotel into a DoubleTree by Hilton, with a £15 million boost, have been revealed.

The refurbishment programme will include all areas of the hotel and the full project design will be officially revealed at a VIP champagne drinks reception at the hotel on June 21.

Work has already begun on renovating the stately Victorian hotel, which is currently part of The Cairn Collection.

Matthew Hole, General Manager, The Majestic Hotel, said: “We are delighted to announce that the highly regarded DoubleTree by Hilton is coming to Harrogate, a partnership which will enhance our lovely hotel, provide the local area with some fantastic new facilities and attract many more visitors to Harrogate.

"Our hotel is very much a part of the fabric of our beautiful town, and we are looking forward to working with Hilton and seeing the finished results.”

Once complete at the end of 2019, the hotel will include over 170 refurbished modern guestrooms, state-of-the-art meetings and events space for up to 500 delegates, a fully-equipped gym and luxury spa and pool.

The finished hotel will boast new high-end food and beverage offerings including The Piano Lounge & Terrace for business meetings or afternoon tea, The Library Private Dining Room and The Champagne Bar & Grill.

The new hotel spa will include a relaxation lounge, six treatment rooms, a fully equipped gymnasium, manicure and pedicure stations, a cafe bar and a heat experience at the poolside.

A range of private membership options will be available.

Christmas Party bookings are currently being taken for this year which will be held in the hotel’s newly refurbished event suites.

The Cairn Collection is part of the Cairn Hotel Group, a family-owned business headquartered in Newcastle, with 50-years’ experience in the industry.

The hotel will continue to be owned and operated by The Cairn Group and will create a number of new jobs at all levels.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton, “A Victorian landmark, this hotel is a fantastic addition to our DoubleTree by Hilton portfolio.

"The hotel has been a paragon of Harrogate hospitality for more than one hundred years and, following its renovation, will become the first choice for hotel accommodation in the upmarket spa town.”