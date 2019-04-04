Plans revealed for huge new artisan food hall and farmers' market in Harrogate

Harrogate's food scene could get a major boost if plans to build a new artisan food experience are approved.

Crimple Hall Garden Centre have revealed plans to extend their site by adding a food hall, farmers' market and restaurant.

Visitors to the attraction were shown artists' impressions of how the new development will look yesterday. If planning permission is granted, the new buildings would be linked to the existing garden centre.

Arkle Boyce Architects have drawn up the designs.

Local producers would be invited to stock the food hall with their goods.

Graham Boyce, a partner in the architecture firm, said:-

“The project is exciting for a number of reasons - mainly the chance to create a truly sustainable building with high-quality design at its heart. It’s a great opportunity for Harrogate and the region in general.

“Local producers will also have an opportunity to stock at the food hall, in a fantastic setting helping to boost the local economy. Crimple Hall is well-known in the area as a great destination, and the proposed new building will only enhance this well-earned reputation.

“We expect the new farmers' market to continue to grow the interest in the site at Crimple Hall and draw in new visitors - either people who live in the area, or tourists staying in North Yorkshire. The new offer will promote local and national artisan produce.

“People will be drawn to Crimple Hall to spend time in the market, and the designers, client and retail team are working hard to create something truly exciting.

“It will create an inviting atmosphere for visitors and people wanting to hold events and congregate in the restaurant.”

Mr Boyce said the building will sit comfortably within its scenic edge-of-town location. If approved, it will have a distinctive saw-tooth roof to allow for natural ventilation, and a north-lit food hall to create a 'visually dramatic' space for visitors to spend time in. It will be wrapped in timber cladding.