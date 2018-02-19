Plans submitted for 'pedestrian first' housing off Leeds Kirkstall Road

An application has been submitted for the second wave of an ambitious plan to regenerate industrial sites off a main route into Leeds city centre.

Inhabit, acting on behalf of Clyde Ltd, has submitted a request for outline permission to build 530 homes at the former bus depot on Kirkstall Road by the River Aire.

The “hybrid” proposal forms the second part of the company’s City Reach development plans, with 1,367 homes in total mooted for the old depot and neighbouring Yorkshire Chemicals Plc site.

The idea for City Reach 1 had been redrawn since original plans were lodged because the company was also working on proposals for City Reach 2 after acquiring the depot.

Ana Nekhamkin, managing director of Inhabit, said: “It’s the scale that gives us the benefits to not just create homes but to really invest in the common areas, the indoor and outdoor areas.”

She said that it is hoped the development would bring people from other areas of the city “to enjoy coffee by the river”.

“We’re not just coming and building something then walking away.

“We’re invested for the long term. We’re trying to create somewhere we would want to live.”

New planning documents reveal more details of what it planned as part of the second phase.

A statement reads: “A pedestrian first approach has been promoted to create a safe, attractive and welcoming environment for residents.”

It adds: “A pedestrian only green space is proposed at the heart of the masterplan which connects the four residential blocks.

“This provides outdoor amenity for residents as well as an attractive green pedestrian link from Kirkstall Road to the river.”

Papers state that the layout would ensure that the maximum number of homes benefit from river views and private space.

Remaining tenants on the brownfield site are on a short term lease, according to the documents.

The plot has been vacant following the demolition of the former bus depot in the early 2010s.

The company’s statement adds: “It would bring a major vacant site back into use, deliver much needed housing and provide a high quality public realm with vistas and connectivity to the River Aire.”