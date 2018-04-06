Plants destroyed at Malton war memorial

Vandals have destroyed plants at a war memorial in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the offending on York Road overnight between Wednesday and yesterday.

The unknown culprits destroyed plants and miniature trees put in place by Malton in Bloom members, police said.

They have also caused damage to the planters on the bridge on Railway Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

People who want to stay anonymous can call Crimsetoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number nyp-05042018-0289.