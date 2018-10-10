Pleasure Island carousel finally sells for six-figure sum

A CAROUSEL which entertained generations of children at a Cleethorpes theme park has finally sold for a six-figure sum.

The 114-year-old attraction made national headlines when it was mistakenly bid for in an online auction earlier this year.

It was due to go back under the hammer as the star lot at an auction of Pleasure Island memorabilia on October 21.

But Grimsby-based Prestige Auctions said it had been sold to a UK buyer who was “desperate” to secure it before it went up for auction for a second time.

Auctioneer Carl Vince believes it could end up being used to give a period feel to Christmas markets around the country.

He said: “Since the first auction people have come from all over to have a look.

“People made offers but no one could find the money they were wanting.

"However from what I can gather someone came in and was desperate for it not to go to auction and a deal was secured.”

The latest auction features 532 lots, including artist’s impressions for rides that never appeared.