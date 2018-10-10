PM backs Bradford Manufacturing Week

Have your say

Bradford Manufacturing Week, which got underway this week, has had backing from the highest office in the land.

Prime Minister Theresa May has given her backing to the Bradford scheme promoting a future in manufacturing for young people.

Organisers say more than 1,000 young people have signed up to more than 3,000 manufacturing experiences.

She said: “Bradford Manufacturing Week is a great opportunity to demonstrate how our strong economy and modern Industrial Strategy is enabling business to thrive across all sectors.”