PMQs sketch: Theresa May dodges Northern rail anger but Jeremy Corbyn presses the Tories' Brexit bruise

Theresa May was perhaps, like angry commuters, expecting Jeremy Corbyn to press her on the weeks of misery on Northern rail.

But the Labour leader again wrongfooted everyone, including the Prime Minister, by pressing the ever-blackening bruise that is the Tories’ Brexit woes.

Mr Corbyn can hardly be blamed for going on the number one problem facing Britain today and one on which Mrs May has proved time and time again, including yesterday, that she has few answers.

The Yorkshire Post says: Enough is enough. Region’s newspapers unite to urge Theresa May to halt North’s rail shambles

There was a sting in the tail of Mr Corbyn’s questions: “When it comes to Brexit, this Government has delivered more delays and more cancellations than Northern rail.

“So, my question to the Prime Minister is this: which will last longer, the Northern rail franchise or her premiership?"

It was an effective zinger that seemed to set the PM up for a going over from the backbenchers who follow the Labour leader at least.

Theresa May tells Cabinet the Government must 'get to grips' with 'misery' on Northern railways

But with just one Yorkshire representative drawn out of the hat to feature on the list of MPs who will definitely be called to speak, it did not materialise.

A pair of questions from Southern Tories, who have faced similar rail problems on Govia Thameslink services, were not forensic enough to give Mrs May a hard time over the ongoing failings which are causing misery for so many, particularly in the North.

Ex-Chancellor George Osborne calls for the North to be given full power over railways

While it meant that perhaps the one immediate opportunity to grill the PM in person on rail appeared to have passed, it can hardly be said she had an easy ride as Cabinet and Tory splits over Brexit, which are leading to delays in negotiations, were once again exposed brutally.

Mr Corbyn will also surely have something up his sleeve for future weeks if the rail chaos continues.