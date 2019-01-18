Poignant video shows Doncaster murder victim with dreams of becoming a boxing champ

A Doncaster boxer killed in a shooting at a family pub had dreams of becoming a champ.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation, Balby, at around 9pm last night.

Tom Bell

There are unconfirmed reports that it was a drive-by shooting but details on what exactly happened have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital but it emerged this morning that he died.

His sister, Ceejay Bell, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

Tom was well known in boxing circles as a young talent, having won all of his six professional fights.

In an interview with The Star in February 2016, he said he wanted a place in Doncaster’s boxing hall of fame.

The then super bantamweight was following in the footsteps of his brother, Andy, who was the BBofC British super flyweight title holder from 2007-8 and had an English belt to his credit.

The the 18-year-old teenager said he had dreamed of being a professional boxer since he was seven years old, following his brother’s footsteps.

Tom was trained by Jimmy Harrington at Freedom Boxing Club in Lindholme.

He was a member of Doncaster Plantworks Amateur Boxing Club when he was younger.

Posting on Facebook, his trainer, Jimmy, said: “Love you my mate.....Rip my friend. I will never forget you, great times and memories together. ️Love you my little mate.”

Most recently he was a sparring partner for Sheffield-trained Charlie Edwards ahead of his successful attempt at winning the WBC world flyweight title.

Anyone with information on his murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.