Pointless host Richard Osman spotted with new Sheffield girlfriend  Sumudu Jayatilaka

Pointless host Richard Osman has been spotted with his new girlfriend, South Yorkshire born former Sheffield University student and music star Sumudu Jayatilaka.

The 6ft 7in television presenter and 5ft 2in singer, who was born in Barnsley, were spotted for the first time in public in London over the weekend.

Richard Osman and jazz singer Sumudu.

Sumudu, 39, and Richard, 48, were said to be an item by the Daily Mail last week – two year’s after the towering funnyman’s split from Absolute Radio host Emily Dean.

The newspaper reported that he brought Sumudu as his date to the Fitzdares’ ‘Sports Quiz You Can’t Google’, which he hosted last week at crooner James Blunt’s Chelsea pub.

Last December Sumudu, who has sung with the likes of Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick and Elvis Costello, made an appearance on Richard’s game show when she performed in the Pointless Christmas special.

She made her BBC TV debut at 15 performing one of her own songs, and, while studying medicine at Sheffield University, went on to sing with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra.

She is of Sri Lankan descent and was born in Barnsley before moving to Scunthorpe, where she spent her childhood, and now lives in London.

Sumudu is a master of many instruments, having learned from a young age. She plays the piano, violin, guitar, flute and accordion among others.

She has sung for Disney at the BBC Proms in Hyde Park and has held residencies at the legendary Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in Soho, London.