Police and ambulance called to Doncaster estate as road sealed off

Part of the Balby Bridge estate has been sealed off.
Part of the Balby Bridge estate has been sealed off.
0
Have your say

Police and paramedics have been called to a Doncaster flats complex this afternoon and a road has been sealed off.

Part of the Balby Bridge estate has been taped off by police according to an eyewitness who said a police car, ambulance and two paramedic first responders vehicles had been called to the area at around 1pm.

The road has been cordoned off.

The road has been cordoned off.

Burden Close in the estate - close to Doncaster town centre - has been closed.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details.