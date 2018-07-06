Police and ambulance called to Doncaster estate as road sealed off

Police and paramedics have been called to a Doncaster flats complex this afternoon and a road has been sealed off.
Part of the Balby Bridge estate has been taped off by police according to an eyewitness who said a police car, ambulance and two paramedic first responders vehicles had been called to the area at around 1pm.
Burden Close in the estate - close to Doncaster town centre - has been closed.
Traffic is being diverted away from the scene.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details.