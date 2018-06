A car toppled on to its roof in Leeds today.

Police and ambulances rushed to Tong Road, where the black Audi was upside down near the Shell petrol station.

Police at the scene on Tong Road.

The road was blocked as the emergency services dealt with the accident.

Read more: Leeds buses redirected after trees falls at A658 near Otley

Glass and debris could be seen on the ground.

It is not yet know whether anyone was injured.