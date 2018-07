Have your say

Police and fire crews have been called to a blaze on the M1 in West Yorkshire this afternoon.

Traffic officers and West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service are dealing with a grass verge fire on the M1 Southbound at Junction 40 (Wakefield/Ossett) heading towards Leeds.

Motorists have been advised to take care on approach and expect some delays.

