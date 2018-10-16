Police appeal after 14-year-old girl assaulted in Thirsk

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted by a man who approached her as she walked along a footpath in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Thirsk to come forward.

They said it happened at around 3.20pm on Saturday (October 13) on a footpath between Sowerby Road and Topcliffe Road, leading to Holly Close.

A police spokesperson said: "The suspect is described as white, aged in his 30s, with medium length dark brown or black hair, slightly receding on the forehead, and a thick dark brown or black beard. He was wearing a dark clothing and white shoes."

Detective Constable Adam Scott added: “This is a very concerning incident, so I am asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the police.”

Witnesses should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.