Police appeal after £50,000 of jewellery and cash stolen in Driffield on Valentine's Day

Humberside Police are appealing for information after tens of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and cash was stolen in Driffield.

The burglary took place at a property on Porter Close, Driffield on Thursday February 14 between 11am and 10pm.

Humberside Police say that some of the jewellery stolen is similar to those pictured.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Jewellery worth an estimated £35,000 and cash in the region of £15,000 were taken along with a safe."

The list of stolen items includes:

£15,000 cash

Three pairs of diamond studs earrings.

One set of matching diamond stud earrings and bracelet.

One diamond bracelet.

Approximately 10 Jade pendants on gold chains including ones shaped like a ball cupped by hands, one horn shaped, and two Buddhas.

Four gold bracelets, one of which is decorated with gold leaves like a garland.

One male bracelet similar in design to a watch strap.

A men's gold chain approximately 0.5cm thick.

Seven gold rings including one with a rose pattern and one with a cross hatch pattern.

Seven small beads of gold.

Two gold bangles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Humberside Police quoting crime reference 16/25913/19.