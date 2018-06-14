Police appeal after assault in York

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an assault in York.

The reported offence occurred at around 5pm yesterday on Blue Bridge Lane and is believed to have involved a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s.

Officers need to find out the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking anyone who can help the investigation to contact them with information.

The first suspect is a white woman, with blonde hair and was wearing light blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a grey cardigan.

The second suspect is a white man, with a beard and at the time of the assault was wearing blue trousers, a blue and cream coat and a blue cap.

Anyone with information which may assist officers is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Zoe Coutts. People can also email zoe.coutts@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 121800105361 when providing information.