Police appeal after biker seriously injured in Hull road crash

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after being seriously injured in a road crash

Humberside Police the 53-year-old man was hurt in a collision on Ings Road in Hull last on Friday at 5:15pm.

They said the crash involved his motorcycle, a DAF light goods vehicle and a Mercedes Sprinter panel van.

A police spokesman said: "The 53 year old male rider of the Honda 250cc motorcycle received treatment at the scene from paramedics and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where his condition is now considered to be life-threatening.

"A number of witness accounts were obtained by police at the scene but we are keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us and who may have seen the motorcycle riding along Ings Road prior to the collision.

"If you can help our enquiries please call us on 101 quoting log number 462 of May 11."