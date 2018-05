Have your say

Cash was stolen when burglars got into a house through a patio door.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward following the break-in, which happened at the weekend at a house on Fairfield Road, Heckmondwike.

A police spokesperson said: "The incident happened between Friday, May 25, and Sunday, May 27, and saw an amount of money stolen from the address.

"Those responsible gained entry into the property via a rear patio door."

Witnesses are asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101.