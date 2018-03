POLICE in Hull have launched an appeal to trace relatives after the death of an 87-year-old man

Lawrence Cope was found dead at his home on Arundel Close in Hull on Wednesday March 21.

A Humberside :Police spokesman, said: "His death is not being treated as suspicious however attempts to find his next of kin have been unsuccessful.

"If you know Lawrence and can help us trace his next of kin please contact us on 101 quoting log 286 of 21/03/2018."