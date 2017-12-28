Police appeal after Harrogate burglary in Christmas period

Have your say

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal after a burglary in Harrogate over the Christmas period.

Police report the burglary happened on Kingsley Drive between 11pm on Friday, December 15 and 5.30am on Saturday, December 16.

The incident involved offenders entering a residential property and stealing a Men’s Rolex watch, a female’s Michael Kors watch and keys belonging to the owners of the property.

The police are appealing for information about any suspicious activity in the area during the time of the incident as well as any information relating to the stolen property.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact the police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sarah Danby.

The public can also email sarah.danby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12170224204