Police appeal after man approached girl, 14, in North Yorkshire

Police want to speak to a man about his "concerning behaviour" after he approached a 14-year-girl.

Witnesses to an incident in Seamer in North Yorkshire's Hambleton district, in which he reportedly asked the teenager for a hug, are being urged to contact the police.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It occurred close to the duck pond where Stokesley Road meets Holme Lane at around 5.15pm on Wednesday 27 June 2018.

"The man approached the 14-year-old girl, who was wearing her school PE kit, and tried to engage her in conversation before asking her for a hug.

"When the girl refused he questioned her further. The girl felt unnerved by his behaviour and wisely walked away. She told her family who reported the matter to the police."

The man, who spoke broken English, is yet to be identified, police said.

The spokesperson added: "Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information that could help to locate the man to come forward as soon as possible. They need to speak to him about his behaviour.

"The man is described as having a dark skin tone, possibly Indian, aged around 50, about 5ft 10in tall, chubby build, dark hair that was short and flat on top, stubble on his face and a 'gormless' expression.

"He was wearing a burgundy-coloured jumper with a light-coloured shirt collar visible underneath, black office-style trousers and black shoes. He was holding a mobile phone with a white flip case and a retractable car key fob."

Police can be contacted on 101.