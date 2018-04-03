Police appeal after man dies following tree crash near Barton

Police are appealing for information after a man died following a crash near Barton.

Officers today asked for witnesses to come forward following the incident on March 9 around 3pm on Brigg Road between Barton and Bonby in North Lincolnshire.

A blue Toyota Prius was travelling along the road away from Barton when it hit a tree.

The man driving the Prius was taken to hospital but has since died from his injuries.

Police are "particularly keen" to hear from the driver of a car that was travelling in the opposite direction around the time of the crash.

Call 101 quoting log 343 of March 19.