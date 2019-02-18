Police appeal after man suffers fractured skull and broken ribs in assault in Hull

Police are appealing for information about two men in connection with an alleged assault and robbery in Hull.

A man who was allegedly assaulted and robbed in the street near to his home has been treated for serious injuries to his head and ribs.

Police are looking for two men in connection with an alleged assault in Hull which left a man with a fractured skull.

Humberside Police have said: "The assault happened on Fairfax Avenue in Hull around 3am on the morning of Saturday 16 February 16.

"It’s thought the 47-year-old was hit over the head and the torso with a heavy object, possibly a hammer.

"He sustained a deep cut to his head, a fractured skull, and fractured ribs."

During the incident a mobile phone and a wallet containing bank cards and an ID card as well as cash was stolen, police have said.

Officers are looking for two men who they have described as white, wearing dark clothing and hoodies with Hull accents.

Those with information should contact Humberside Police quoting log 95 of 16/2/19.