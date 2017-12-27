Police appeal after Selby burglary

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about a burglary in Selby.

It happened at between 7pm on Friday, December 22 and 10am on Saturday, December 23.

The offender or offenders forced the front door of the property open and stole a bottle of prescription medicine.

A force spokesperson said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room."

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-25122017-0254."