Police appeal after use of fake Bank of Ireland £50 note in York

Police are appealing to the public for help after releasing CCTV images of a man who used fake Bank of Ireland £50 notes to purchase items in York.

The counterfeit currency was used in a number of outlets in Monks Cross Shopping Park in York on Thursday, February 8.

Police want to speak to the man pictured and are urging anyone who recognises him, or has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Rachel Shaw.

Alternatively you can email Rachel.Shaw289@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk – quoting reference 12180025678.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.