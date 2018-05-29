Police appeal after woman robbed in Hull

A woman was robbed in the street by two men who made off with the contents of her handbag.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was left shaken and upset by the incident on Saltshouse Road in Hull.

She was pushed from behind by the two men, who approached her at around 10pm on May 19.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "One of the men emptied the bag and stole car keys, house keys and a bank card before making off.

"Both suspects have been described as black and in their late 20s to early 30s. One was around six feet tall, stocky and with short hair and stubble.

"The other was around 5ft 6in, also stocky and with an afro-style haircut and beard. They were both wearing black tracksuits and trainers."

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101.