Police appeal as 8-month-old kitten put down after being shot by air weapon in York

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a kitten was shot by an air weapon.

The incident happened on Monday, March 18 when eight month-old kitten Biscuit was shot by an air weapon on Almsford Road in Acomb, York.

Biscuit was taken to a local vets and was found to have a pellet embedded in his spine which meant that the vet had to put him to sleep.

The force are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 12190049005.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.