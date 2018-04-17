Police appeal for help investigating Huddersfield robbery of a 60-year-old woman

Detectives have released CCTV of a man who they want to trace after a 60-year-old woman had her handbag robbed in Huddersfield.

It happened on Swan Lane, Lockwood, between 9.55pm and 10.15pm on Saturday April 7. The victim was approached from behind and pushed to the floor before her handbag was forcibly taken from her.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of an individual who was in the area around the time of the offence who they would like to identify.

PC Amy Lane, of Kirklees District CID, said: “If anyone recognises this person, has any information about the incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, I would encourage you to come forward and speak to the police.”

Information can be passed to Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180163941. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.