Police appeal for information on South Yorkshire burglary

Police are appealing for information on a burglary that took place at a South Yorkshire property earlier this week.

At around 3pm on Wednesday, November 29 officers received a report that a man had returned home from work to find that the back door of his property on Millers Dale in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley had been forced open.

It was reported that a number of rooms had been ransacked and items stolen included watches, cash and jewellery.

It is believed that the burglary happened anytime between around 8.30am and 2.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 553 of November 29, 2017.