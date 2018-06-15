Police appeal for information on van after Huddersfield shooting

Detectives have released a picture of a van as part of their investigation into a shooting in Huddersfield.

The offence happened at around 4.40am on Arnold Street on Friday, June 8.

A 32-year-old man suffered serious gun shot wounds.

Police have since arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw this blue Citroen van at the time of the firearms discharge around Arnold Street or Wheathouse Street area or where it was found on Blackmoorfoot Road.

“In particular, I would be keen to speak to anyone who has any information about who had access to it.

“Anyone with any information which can assist our enquiries is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180276790 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or you can use the web chat facility at www.westyorkshirepolice.co.uk.”