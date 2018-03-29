Police appeal for information over porn shoot at Doncaster beauty spot

Have your say

Police have issued an appeal for further information about a porn shoot at a Doncaster beauty spot.

Officers are investigating an incident last Sunday when a semi-naked woman was seen posing for explicit photographs for a photographer just yards from a children's play area at Sandall Beat Wood.

Now officers have asked for anyone who may have spotted the pair to come forward with information.

Dog walkers Paul and Simon Cook were left outraged after finding the woman naked from the waist down in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Cook, a children's football coach, and his brother, were walking their dogs near a disused water pumping station in the wood at the bottom of the Straight Mile at Doncaster Racecourse when they spotted the young woman in her 30s in a state of undress.

The pair filmed the exchange with the photographer, a grey-haired man in his 60s, wearing a blue top, before the pair left the area.

The video has been passed to South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 556 of March 25.