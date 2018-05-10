Police appeal for missing Leeds man Tiras Benjamin

POLICE ARE appealing for information after the disappearance of a 31-year-old Leeds man.

Tiras Benjamin was last seen at around 12.20am today on Scott Hall Avenue in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.

He was wearing green tapered tracksuit bottoms and a white T-shirt

with text across the chest area. Officers are concerned for his safety as they described him as vulnerable.

Anyone with information about where he is should contact West Yorkshire Police on the non-emergency number 101 or use the online live chat function via the Contact Us section on the force's website.

