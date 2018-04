Have your say

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen a missing Leeds teenager to get in contact

Joshua Whiteley, 17, of Morley, was last seen nearly a week ago on Sunday April 22 at 5pm at the Posh Nosh Takeaway in Wyke, Bradford.

He was reported missing on Thursday and is known to have strong links to the Wyke area.

He is 5ft 6”, slim to medium build and was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit.

Call 101.