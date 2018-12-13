Police appeal for missing Leeds woman

Have your say

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing 22-year-old from Armley.

Yasmeen Kerflani was last seen yesterday afternoon in the Halton area.

She is 5ft3ins with brown/red shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue/black hood coat with black trousers and grey/brown ankle boots.

Police think she might have travelled to London.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Yasmeen or can help police with their appeal is asked to call police on 101.