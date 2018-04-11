Police appeal for wanted Harrogate man

Have your say

Police are asking for the public’s help to trace wanted man John Joseph Duggan.

Duggan, 58, of Kent Road North, Harrogate, failed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on March 6 for a fraud hearing and a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court.

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen Mr Duggan or knows where he is now, to contact them.

Mr Duggan also has connections to Caernarfon in North Wales, Halifax and the general West Yorkshire area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call their 101 and pass information for North Yorkshire Police incident number 12180038819.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.