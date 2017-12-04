Police appeal for witnesses after motorbike and van crash at Malton

A motorcyclist remains in a serious condition in hospital after a collision with a van in North Yorkshire.

The 63-year-old rider was travelling towards Malton on the C177 Welham to Buttercrambe road, approximately 630 metres north of Ruffin Lane, at around 3.10pm on Friday when the blue Honda he was on was in collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter heading away from the town.

He was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries. North Yorkshire Police said today he was in a serious but stable condition. The driver of the van, a 60-year-old man from Malton, was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, as well as anyone who saw either the blue Honda motorcycle or the white Mercedes Sprinter van prior to the incident.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul Long. Or email Paul.Long@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12170215441.