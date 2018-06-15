Police appeal four months after purse theft in Scarborough

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after a purse was stolen Scarborough - around four months after the theft took place.

A woman placed her purse on a counter as she struggled to get her shopping into her bag at Market Hall in St Helen's Square in February.

After realising her purse was missing, the woman went back to the counter but the purse was no longer there.

Officers want to speak to the woman as she may have information that could help them.

However, North Yorkshire Police gave neither the date or time of the alleged offence in their appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two and ask for Zac Waterman or email zac.waterman@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12180024049 when passing on information.