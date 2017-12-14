Police appeal: Leeds girl, 16, missing from Horsforth since Monday

Police in Leeds have issued an urgent appeal for information as the search continues for a teenage girl who has not been seen since Monday.

Tyler Burton, 16, from Horsforth, was last seen that day and was reported missing on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are concerned for Tyler’s welfare and need to find her and check that she is okay. We urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen her or who knows her current whereabouts.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her and we would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist in tracing her.”

Tyler is described as white, 5ft 2in and thin, with a fair complexion and long blonde hair that is normally worn in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting log number 606 of December 12.