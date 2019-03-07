Police appeal over armed robbery of co-op store in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Leeds on Thursday morning.

The robbery took place at the co-op store on Oakwood Lane where men armed with crowbars threatened staff.

The co-op store on Oakwood Lane, Leeds was robbed on Thursday morning by two men armed with crowbars.

- > 'A kind, big-hearted woman': Tributes paid to Tasha, homeless woman found dead in Briggate, Leeds

The force said: "At 8.24am today police were called to a report of the incident at the co-op store, in Oakwood Lane.

"Two masked men, armed with crowbars, threatened staff who were restocking a cash machine and stole a cassette containing cash. No-one was injured."

The two men then left the scene in a white Skoda Superb, which was bearing false registration plates and set on fire in woodland off Copgrove Road at short time later.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who saw the suspects leaving the scene where they left the car in Copgrove Road.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190121093 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.