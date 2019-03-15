Police appeal over missing Bradford 13-year-old

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing Bradford teenager.

Joseph Schofield, 13, was last seen on Tong Street, Bradford on the morning of Tuesday, March 12.

He is described as medium build, 5ft5 tall with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue blazer with green trim and charcoal trousers.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We along with Joseph's family are concerned for his welfare.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 13190129816 or use the live chat facility.