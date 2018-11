Police are appealing for information about a missing person believed to be in the Headingley area of Leeds.

Jan Briggs, aged 63 has short, dark grey hair and was last seen on November 17 wearing glasses, a dark blue Regatta hooded waterproof jacket, grey trousers, a grey fleece and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 966 of 18/11/18.