Police appeal over robbery of woman, 65, near Hull

Police have appealed for help to trace a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a 65-year-old woman in East Yorkshire.

A police spokesperson said the victim was pushed to the ground and her bag stolen in the incident on Thamesbrook, in Sutton on Hull, at 3.45pm on April 6.

Her attacker then fled down Lanyon Close.

The woman was said to have been uninjured but "very shaken" by the experience.

Anyone who knows the man in the image or has any information is asked to call l 101 quoting log 348 06/04/18.