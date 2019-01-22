Police appeal to find missing Dewsbury teenager

Have your say

Police are appealing sightings of a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing from his home in Dewsbury.

Mohammed Umar Khan was last seen in Dewsbury at around 4.30pm on Monday and was reported missing late last night.

Mohammed Umar Khan

He is 5ft 8ins, slim, with short, black hair which is shaven at the sides, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green Forbidden winter coat with fluffy brown hood, black satin Adidas jogging bottoms with stripes, green Nike Airmax shoes and was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.