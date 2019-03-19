Police appeal to help trace missing Dewsbury girl

Have your say

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing girl from Dewsbury.

Georgia Fennell, aged 14, was reported missing on Sunday.

She is described as white, of slim build and with long brown hair, which she wears up tied up.

When she was last seen she was wearing blue jeans, grey slider shoes and a hoody with a grey shiny jacket over it.

Georgia has links to Dewsbury and Batley areas.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Georgia or anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 2053 of 17 March.