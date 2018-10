Have your say

Police have appealed for help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with alleged offences in Kirklees.

They released an image of Luke Goler 30, who has links to the Holmfirth area.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is wanted on in connection with a number of offences across Kirklees including burglary and theft of vehicle."

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101.