POLICE are appealing for the public's help to trace a 21-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in the Halifax area.

West Yorkshire Police are concerned for the welfare of Leon Smith, who is described as a white man of medium build with blonde hair.

He was wearing a black tracksuit, blue t-shirt and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 583 of Sunday May 20.