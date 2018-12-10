Police are trying to track down a wanted man from Harrogate

Have your say

Police are looking for a 21-year-old wanted man from Harrogate.

Jack Alfie James Marshall is wanted in connection with an offence of aggravated vehicle taking.

North Yorkshire Police said despite extensive inquiries they had been unable to find Mr Marshall, who has links with the Summerbridge area of Harrogate.

They are now appealing for the public's help in tracing Mr Marshall, who is thought to be staying locally in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 and ask for the force control room or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.