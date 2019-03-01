Police arrest 17-year-old boy in connection with Bradford murder

Police investigating the death of a man in Bradford have made a further arrest in connection with the incident.

Paul Ackroyd, 37, was found with head injuries in Jinnah Court, Manningham, in the early hours of February 23 and was pronounced dead a short time later.

- > This is why security guard didn't intervene in violent brawl in Bradford's city park

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody on Friday in connection with the death.

Three people were arrested earlier in the week have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

A fourth person arrested has been released without charge.

West Yorkshire Police are still appealing for anyone who was in the Gracechurch Street area of Manningham between 2am and 4am on February 23 to contact them.

Anyone who has any information which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101 quoting crime reference 13190098637, or use the Live Chat

Those wanting to give information anonymously can do to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.